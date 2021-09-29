CarWale
    MG Astor first drive review and video to go live tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    - To be offered in two petrol powertrains and five colours

    - Prices likely to be announced next month 

    Earlier this month, MG Motor India unveiled the Astor mid-size SUV in India. Essentially the ICE and facelift version of the ZS EV, the Astor is the most tech-loaded offering from MG’s stable. We have driven the MG Astor and our first-drive review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 12pm. 

    Appearance-wise, the MG Astor gets a single-piece chrome-dominated front grille flanked by LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. Towards the side are the striking dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and the jutting wheel haunches that lend the Astor an athletic look. The posterior looks crisp with split LED tail lamps, two-tone bumpers, and ‘Astor’ badging at the centre. To read our first look of the MG Astor, click here.

    There will be five exterior shades to choose from – Aurora Silver, Spiced Orange, Glaze Red, Starry Black, and Candy White. As per recent details leaked on the web, the Astor is likely to be offered in eight variants, details of which can be read here

    Inside, the cabin will be available in three trims – Sangria Red, Tuxedo Black, and Iconic Ivory. The feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, five USB ports, heated ORVMs, 80 connected car features, and over 35 Hinglish voice commands. The Astor will also be armed with 14 level two autonomous features like lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, forward collision prevention, and more. 

    The MG Astor gets two petrol powertrains. The 1.5-litre petrol is tuned to produce 108bhp and 144Nm torque while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor generates 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on the former include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The turbo-petrol mill is mated solely to a six-speed automatic transmission.

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New Tata Punch engine specs leaked; to get traction pro mode in AMT variants

