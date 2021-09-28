New MG Astor to be available in eight variants; details leaked

- The 2021 MG Astor will be offered in eight variants

- The model will be launched in the first half of next month

MG Motor India unveiled the Astor mid-size SUV in India earlier this month. The carmaker is likely to launch the model in the country early next month, and ahead of its price announcement, the variant details of the Astor have been leaked on the web.

According to a leaked document, the 2021 MG Astor will be available in eight variants that include Style, Super, Smart Std, Smart, Sharp Std, Sharp, Savvy, and Savvy Red. Customers will be able to choose from five colours, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new MG Astor will be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former produces 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, and is paired to a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit. The latter produces 138bhp and 220Nm of torque and is offered exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. To read our first look review of the Astor, click here.

On the outside, the upcoming MG Astor will feature a new grille with chrome inserts, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, fog lights, a redesigned front bumper, roof rails, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, and Astor lettering on the bootlid.

The interiors of the MG Astor will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, three dashboard themes, three steering modes, an electric parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and an engine start-stop button. The model will also get an AI assistant and Level 2 Autonomous technology, details of which can be read here.