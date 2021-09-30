CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Tiago NRG launched in Nepal

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    647 Views
    Tata Tiago NRG launched in Nepal

    - Introduced as NRG in Nepal 

    - Continues to be powered by 1.2-litre engine that generates 84bhp/113Nm

    - Available in manual and AMT option

    Tata Motors has introduced the Tiago NRG in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 33.75 lakh. Back in August, Tata Motors had introduced the Tiago NRG in India. Interestingly, the Tiago NRG has been renamed as NRG in Nepal and it is offered in four colour options, namely Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey. 

    Under the hood, the Tata NRG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission and an AMT option. The vehicle offers features such as a push start button, rear parking camera, and auto fold ORVM for added convenience.

    Visually, the newly launched Tata NRG features body cladding all around the vehicle to highlight the crossover character. The hatchback rides on 15-inch wheels and it offers rugged styling elements in the form of black cladding on the boot lid and faux silver skid plates on front and the rear bumper. As compared to the regular Tiago, the NRG offers an additional ground clearance of 11mm at 181mm. 

    The Tata NRG has been introduced in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design - true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment. A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous, and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.” 

    Commenting on the new launch, Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda and Google collaborate for in-vehicle connected services
     Next 
    MG Astor first drive review and video to go live tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31712 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - September 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31712 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago NRG launched in Nepal