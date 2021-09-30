Tata Tiago NRG launched in Nepal

- Introduced as NRG in Nepal

- Continues to be powered by 1.2-litre engine that generates 84bhp/113Nm

- Available in manual and AMT option

Tata Motors has introduced the Tiago NRG in Nepal at a starting price of NPR 33.75 lakh. Back in August, Tata Motors had introduced the Tiago NRG in India. Interestingly, the Tiago NRG has been renamed as NRG in Nepal and it is offered in four colour options, namely Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey.

Under the hood, the Tata NRG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission and an AMT option. The vehicle offers features such as a push start button, rear parking camera, and auto fold ORVM for added convenience.

Visually, the newly launched Tata NRG features body cladding all around the vehicle to highlight the crossover character. The hatchback rides on 15-inch wheels and it offers rugged styling elements in the form of black cladding on the boot lid and faux silver skid plates on front and the rear bumper. As compared to the regular Tiago, the NRG offers an additional ground clearance of 11mm at 181mm.

The Tata NRG has been introduced in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design - true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment. A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous, and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

Commenting on the new launch, Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal.”