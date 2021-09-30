CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki introduces S-Assist service for Nexa customers

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    802 Views
    Maruti Suzuki introduces S-Assist service for Nexa customers

    - Available exclusively for Nexa customers

    - Offered as a free service on Maruti Suzuki Rewards mobile application

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced a 24x7 virtual car-assistant service called ‘S-Assist’. Initially introduced for Nexa vehicle owners, the S-Assist service is available without any additional cost to the customers. Let us learn more about it. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The S-Assist service can be accessed by the Nexa customers through the ‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’ mobile application that is available for both Android and iOS devices. Through this app, owners will be able to avail themselves of a host of services such as picture search, a digital copy of the vehicle’s owner manual, locating authorised workshops, and access to DIY (Do-It-Yourself) videos. All one has to do is either scan an image or enter a voice or text search to know the desired information. 

    Front View

    S-Assist has been created and co-developed by Xane.AI. The Delhi-based startup was one of the startups that the carmaker collaborated with under the innovation program – MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) in January 2019. The S-Assist program will also be extended for Arena customers by the end of the current fiscal year. 

    Launching the S-Assist, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Digitisation of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to announce the launch of India’s first voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service that offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphone. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries.”

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2021 Tata Punch arrives at local dealerships in India ahead of launch

