CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Tata Punch arrives at local dealerships in India ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,641 Views
    2021 Tata Punch arrives at local dealerships in India ahead of launch

    - The new Tata Punch is likely to be launched in the country next month

    - The model will be officially unveiled on 4 October, 2021

    Ahead of its launch that could take place early next month, the new Tata Punch micro-SUV has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country, evident from images shared on the web.

    As seen in the images here, the Tata Punch will be offered in a dual-tone shade of brown and black. Previous spy shots have revealed two more colours including orange and blue, details of which are available here.

    Right Side View

    In terms of design, the 2021 Tata Punch will feature a thick, single slat black grille, flanked by a split headlamp design on either side. The fascia will also get a dual-tone bumper and fog lights. On either side, the model will receive roof rails and dual-tone alloy wheels, while the posterior will benefit from a set of sweptback LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, rear view camera, and the Punch lettering on the bootlid.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the new Tata Punch will feature a freestanding Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, rectangular AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, a digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, and an engine start-stop button. Also on offer will be a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

    Instrument Cluster

    Under the hood, the Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Once launched, the Tata Punch will rival the Mahindra KUV100 Nxt and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Tata Punch Image
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki introduces S-Assist service for Nexa customers
     Next 
    Tata Harrier Camo edition discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Punch Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    • Tata Punch Exterior
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31712 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 7th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.29 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31712 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Tata Punch arrives at local dealerships in India ahead of launch