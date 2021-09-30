2021 Tata Punch arrives at local dealerships in India ahead of launch

- The new Tata Punch is likely to be launched in the country next month

- The model will be officially unveiled on 4 October, 2021

Ahead of its launch that could take place early next month, the new Tata Punch micro-SUV has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country, evident from images shared on the web.

As seen in the images here, the Tata Punch will be offered in a dual-tone shade of brown and black. Previous spy shots have revealed two more colours including orange and blue, details of which are available here.

In terms of design, the 2021 Tata Punch will feature a thick, single slat black grille, flanked by a split headlamp design on either side. The fascia will also get a dual-tone bumper and fog lights. On either side, the model will receive roof rails and dual-tone alloy wheels, while the posterior will benefit from a set of sweptback LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, rear view camera, and the Punch lettering on the bootlid.

Inside, the new Tata Punch will feature a freestanding Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a dual-tone dashboard, rectangular AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, a digital-analogue instrument console borrowed from the Altroz, and an engine start-stop button. Also on offer will be a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch is expected to be powered by the brand’s 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Once launched, the Tata Punch will rival the Mahindra KUV100 Nxt and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.