    Mahindra XUV700 AX Series diesel prices announced; introduces new AX7 variant

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    34,645 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 AX Series diesel prices announced; introduces new AX7 variant

    - All variant prices revealed 

    - Available in AX Series and MX Series

    Back in August, Mahindra had announced prices for two variants in the AX Series, namely the AX3 and AX5, both in petrol guise. This time around, the company has announced prices for all variant options in both petrol and diesel guise, in both five-seat and seven-seat options. Furthermore, the company has also introduced the new top-spec AX7 variant. The diesel engine option in the AX Series is available at a starting price of Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the vehicle will commence on 7 October, 10 am onwards. For the uninitiated, the AX in the name comes from the Adrenox AI system. It is worth noting that the prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings.

    Mahindra’s latest feature-rich SUV, the XUV700 offers seven-seater options in select variants such as – AX3 (diesel manual) and AX5 (petrol manual and diesel manual/automatic). The seven-seat option is available at an additional cost of Rs 60,000. Moreover, the company has introduced an optional Luxury Pack for the AX7 Automatic variant at an additional cost of Rs 1.80 lakh. The customers can also opt for the AWD option for the AX7 diesel automatic at an additional cost of Rs 1.30 lakh.

    Mechanically, the MX Series is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version gets a 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine that generates 195bhp at 5,000rpm and 380Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine that generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm of torque between 1,500-2,800rpm. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

    On the other hand, the AX Series is also available in both petrol and diesel engine (available in different tune) options. The petrol engine is shared with the MX Series, however, the MX Series also offers an automatic option. The diesel version is powered by a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine which generates 182bhp at 3,500rpm. The manual transmission unit of this engine produces 420Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm, while the automatic option generates 450Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm.

    The variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the XUV700 are as follows – 

    Front View

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
