    Tata Punch bookings to open on 4 October

    Jay Shah

    - Official unveil on 4 October, 2021

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors announced that the Punch micro-SUV will be revealed officially on 4 October, 2021. The Indian carmaker has now confirmed that the bookings for the Punch will commence on the same day. 

    The Tata Punch gets a raised bonnet with the family face and the split headlamp setup. Also on offer will be 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, plastic cladding, and arrow-shaped tail lamps. As per the recent spy shots, the Punch is likely to be offered in white, grey, orange, stonhenge, bronze, and blue exterior colours across four variants, details of which can be read here.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin will have a dual-tone theme with square aircon vents, a floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, A-pillar mounted tweeters, an automatic climate control, and a push start/stop button. To know more about the interior of the Punch, click here.

    The Punch is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine. It will be offered with both manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The Punch will be the smallest SUV in the carmaker’s lineup and will lock horns with the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in the micro-SUV segment. We expect more details to come to light in the coming week. 

