2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted during TVC shoot

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new-generation Celerio for quite some time now. After several sightings of its prototypes, the first uncamouflaged and clear pictures of the new Celerio are here! It’s bigger, colourful, and will be underpinned by the carmaker’s Heartect platform.

As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Celerio features a new front fascia with a slimmer front grille holding the single chrome slat extending up to the redesigned headlight clusters that miss out on any daytime running lights. The front bumpers get black inserts with circular housing for the fog lamps. On the side, the profile remains relatively simple with the only highlights being the blacked-out B-pillar and gloss black multi-spoke alloy wheels. The slightly bulged wheel arches do add a sturdy and robust stance to the hatchback.

The posterior of the new Celerio is simple and neat with wraparound tail lamps, a rear wiper, and a bumper-mounted number plate slot and reflectors. Overall, it manages to look contemporary and modern over the outgoing model.

While the interior details of the production-spec model are scarce, we expect it to get a new steering wheel design, a bigger multi-info display for the instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features.

Mechanically, the new Celerio will continue with the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that generates 67bhp and 90Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. A CNG derivative and 1.2-litre K12M engine from the Wagon R are also on the cards that produces 82bhp and 113Nm torque. The alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are the Hyundai Santro and the Renault Kwid.

