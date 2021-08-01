CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted during TVC shoot

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,446 Views
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted during TVC shoot

    - To be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform 

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months 

    Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new-generation Celerio for quite some time now. After several sightings of its prototypes, the first uncamouflaged and clear pictures of the new Celerio are here! It’s bigger, colourful, and will be underpinned by the carmaker’s Heartect platform. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the 2021 Celerio features a new front fascia with a slimmer front grille holding the single chrome slat extending up to the redesigned headlight clusters that miss out on any daytime running lights. The front bumpers get black inserts with circular housing for the fog lamps. On the side, the profile remains relatively simple with the only highlights being the blacked-out B-pillar and gloss black multi-spoke alloy wheels. The slightly bulged wheel arches do add a sturdy and robust stance to the hatchback. 

    Rear View

    The posterior of the new Celerio is simple and neat with wraparound tail lamps, a rear wiper, and a bumper-mounted number plate slot and reflectors. Overall, it manages to look contemporary and modern over the outgoing model. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    While the interior details of the production-spec model are scarce, we expect it to get a new steering wheel design, a bigger multi-info display for the instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features.

    Mechanically, the new Celerio will continue with the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that generates 67bhp and 90Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. A CNG derivative and 1.2-litre K12M engine from the Wagon R are also on the cards that produces 82bhp and 113Nm torque. The alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are the Hyundai Santro and the Renault Kwid

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 interior and features revealed in a new teaser video

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Left Side View
    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    375720 Views
    365 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 5.97 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons
    youtube-icon

    2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

    ByCarWale Team07 Nov 2019
    375720 Views
    365 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted during TVC shoot