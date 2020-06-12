BMW X6 launched: All you need to know

German luxury car manufacturer, BMW has expanded its product line up in India with the launch of a new Sports Activity Coupe (SAV), the X6. The BMW X6 is available in two variants - xDrive40i xLine and xDrive40i M Sport. Both the variants feature distinguished exterior and interior design cues that lend an individual personality to the car. The xLine highlights the robustness of the new Sports Activity Coupe and the extrovert character enhancing the car’s off-road looks. The M Sport variant on the other hand brings a strikingly dynamic design angle that offers a commanding presence and distinguishes itself as an elite sports model.

Exterior

The new BMW X6 is available in ten standard colour options, which include - riverside blue metallic, carbon black, Manhattan metallic, artic grey, mineral white, flamenco red brilliant effect, sophisto grey brilliant effect, black sapphire and alpine white. The optional paintwork includes - tanzanite blue metallic and BMW individual ametrine metallic. As compared to its predecessor, the BMW X6 now gets a larger kidney grille design with optional illumination function. The new BMW X6 has grown in terms of length (26mm), width (15mm) and wheelbase (42mm). At the same time, the overall height has been reduced (6mm).

The characteristic twin LED headlights come as standard and extend up to the traditional kidney grille. As for the rear, the powerful shoulder lines are further accentuated by wide L-shaped LED rear lights. The SAV rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

The BMW X6 gets a more driver focussed cockpit. The new model comes equipped with temperature-controlled cup holders (heated and cooled) and offers wireless charging as standard, to help the driver maintain focus. The leather Vernasca upholstery is available in six color tones as standard. The vehicle gets panoramic glass roof along with electrically controlled (with memory function) front seats.

The vehicle offers 580-litres of boot space. Depending on the requirement, the three sections of the backrest can be folded in 40:20:40 split and offers an impressive 1,530 litres of luggage space when rear seats are folded, making the vehicle suitable for all kinds of journeys. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high resolution 12.3-inch central information display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality, Hi-Fi Loudspeaker system and optional Harman Kardon Surround sound system. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions.

Engine

The BMW X6 is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 450Nm of torque at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 5.5-seconds and can attain a top speed of 250kmph. The standard feature list includes steering wheel paddle shifters, cruise control with braking function and launch control function to offer better driving experience. The BMW xDrive system splits drive torque between the front and the rear wheels variably and as the situation demands with even greater precision and speed. The intelligent all-wheel drive maximises traction, agility and directional stability.