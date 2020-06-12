Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Michelin joins MissionH24 project for development of fuel cell in motorsport

Michelin joins MissionH24 project for development of fuel cell in motorsport

June 12, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
382 Views
Write a comment
Michelin joins MissionH24 project for development of fuel cell in motorsport

- Join hands with Symbio and Furecia

- Commitment of five years

Michelin has become the newest partner in the joint venture of Symbio and Furecia – a French auto company – under the MissionH24 project to accelerate zero-emission mobility using fuel cell technology. The French petroleum refining company Total is also a project partner and the development will be tested in endurance racing with a commitment period of five years.

Initiated in 2018, the MissionH24 aims to accelerate the use of fuel cell technology in motorsport. This ambitious programme paves the way for the appearance of fuel cell electric prototypes competing in a bespoke class at Le Mans by 2024. The MissionH24 is initiated by the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organiser of the Le Mans 24 Hours) and GreenGT, a high-power fuel cell developer. The LMP H2G has already made a debut in first electric Le Mans Prototype (LMP), powered by fuel cell technology.

After serving as Lead and Safety Car at Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual racing, the LMP H2G will continue its 2020 programme with a series of actual track tests. At the same time, the H24Racing prototypes will attend the ACO-organised Michelin Le Mans Cup meeting as well. Michelin will be tyre supplier for the racing prototypes to H24Racing. Meanwhile, MissionH24 will benefit from the fuel cell mobility expertise of Symbio, and the joint venture formed by Michelin and Faurecia in November 2019. As a partner of GreenGT for more than 10 years, the H24Racing will also benefit from the motorsport expertise of these companies.

