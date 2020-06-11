Jeep Compass seven-seat SUV likely to be a diesel-only model

- Likely to be powered by the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine

- Expected to be launched in India in mid-2021

- Will rival Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour

Besides the Compass facelift, Jeep is also working on a seven-seat SUV to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Now, reports from Brazil claim that the Jeep Compass based seven-seat SUV will be a diesel-only offering.

Details related to its mechanicals aren't know yet, but the SUV is likely yo use FCA's 2.0-litre Multijet diesel motor, which also powers the Jeep Compass. The SUV is expected to be offered with both, manual as well as automatic transmissions.

The SUV is codenamed Jeep 598, but is also internally known as the Jeep Low D 3-Row. Considering customers affinity towards diesel-powered cars in the D-segment, the India-spec Jeep Compass seven-seat SUV could be a diesel-only model as well.

The SUV is expected to make its global debut in Brazil towards the end of this year. Jeep is expected to launch the seven-seat SUV in India by mid-2021. While Jeep is yet to officially announce its name, reports claim that the SUV will be christened as Grand Compass.

