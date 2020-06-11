New BMW X6 - Now in pictures

BMW India has just launched the 2020 X6 coupe SUV at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two trims – the xDrive 40i xLine and xDrive 40i Msport. The X6 is now in its third generation and will continue to be sold in the CBU form. Let's take a look at the picture gallery of the X6 in its latest iteration, which will compete against the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Audi Q8.

The new X6 is 26mm longer (4,935mm), 15mm wider (2,004mm) and 6mm lower (1,696mm) than its predecessor. Meanwhile, its wheelbase has now increased by 42mm (2,975mm).

BMW's popular design trait in the form of the kidney grille has grown larger here. In fact, to make it more interesting, customers have the option of getting it illuminated as well!

Another noticeable feature, which perhaps is also the USP of this vehicle, is on the side profile in the form of a sloping roofline. This imparts this midsize luxury crossover its coupe-like design.

This design trait ends in gorgeous wrap-around LED tail lamps. Round at the back, a nicely chiseled bumper with dual exhaust tips adds to the appeal.

What also continues to demand attention are the bespoke alloys with 21-inch wheels. Indeed, the appearance of the new BMW X6 is eye-catching to say the least.

Inside the cabin of the X6, things are typically BMW-ish with the use of top-notch materials. It gets a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and even a familiar dashboard layout.

However, the German carmaker has now equipped the interior with two massive 12.3-inch displays. It also gets a heads-up display, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof.

The SUV also gets a Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers and a BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The latter understands certain predefined voice commands as well.

Both the xLine and the Msport variants of the 2020 BMW X6 employ a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-scroll turbo-petrol mill producing 335bhp of power and 450Nm of torque.

This engine comes mated to BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the xDrive AWD system.

This 2020 BMW X6 is offered in a wide variety of paint options including riverside blue metallic, alpine white, sophisto grey brilliant effect, artic grey, manhattan metallic, mineral white, flamenco red brilliant effect, black sapphire and carbon black.

Customers who want to further personalise and make their vehicle unique can choose the optional paintwork like tanzanite blue metallic and BMW Individual ametrine metallic.