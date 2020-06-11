Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New BMW X6 - Now in pictures

New BMW X6 - Now in pictures

June 11, 2020, 10:26 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
413 Views
Write a comment
New BMW X6 - Now in pictures

BMW India has just launched the 2020 X6 coupe SUV at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two trims – the xDrive 40i xLine and xDrive 40i Msport. The X6 is now in its third generation and will continue to be sold in the CBU form. Let's take a look at the picture gallery of the X6 in its latest iteration, which will compete against the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and the Audi Q8.

BMW X6 left rear three quarter

The new X6 is 26mm longer (4,935mm), 15mm wider (2,004mm) and 6mm lower (1,696mm) than its predecessor. Meanwhile, its wheelbase has now increased by 42mm (2,975mm).

BMW X6 Right Front Three Quarter

BMW's popular design trait in the form of the kidney grille has grown larger here. In fact, to make it more interesting, customers have the option of getting it illuminated as well!

BMW X6 Right Side View

Another noticeable feature, which perhaps is also the USP of this vehicle, is on the side profile in the form of a sloping roofline. This imparts this midsize luxury crossover its coupe-like design.

BMW X6 Rear view

This design trait ends in gorgeous wrap-around LED tail lamps. Round at the back, a nicely chiseled bumper with dual exhaust tips adds to the appeal.

BMW X6 Right Side View

What also continues to demand attention are the bespoke alloys with 21-inch wheels. Indeed, the appearance of the new BMW X6 is eye-catching to say the least.

BMW X6 Dashboard

Inside the cabin of the X6, things are typically BMW-ish with the use of top-notch materials. It gets a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and even a familiar dashboard layout. 

BMW X6 Infotainment System

However, the German carmaker has now equipped the interior with two massive 12.3-inch displays. It also gets a heads-up display, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control and panoramic sunroof.

BMW X6 Engine Shot

The SUV also gets a Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers and a BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The latter understands certain predefined voice commands as well.

BMW X6 Right Front Three Quarter

Both the xLine and the Msport variants of the 2020 BMW X6 employ a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-scroll turbo-petrol mill producing 335bhp of power and 450Nm of torque.

BMW X6 Car Roof

This engine comes mated to BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the xDrive AWD system.

BMW X6 Right Front Three Quarter

This 2020 BMW X6 is offered in a wide variety of paint options including riverside blue metallic, alpine white, sophisto grey brilliant effect, artic grey, manhattan metallic, mineral white, flamenco red brilliant effect, black sapphire and carbon black.

BMW X6 left rear three quarter

Customers who want to further personalise and make their vehicle unique can choose the optional paintwork like tanzanite blue metallic and BMW Individual ametrine metallic.

BMW X6 Front view
  • BMW
  • X6
  • BMW X6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW X6 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.1 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.07 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

186 Likes
24313 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

310 Likes
36563 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in