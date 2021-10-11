Maruti Suzuki produces 81,278 vehicles in September 2021

- Decline in production due to shortage of electronic components

- Total of 77,782 passenger vehicles produced

Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of September 2021. The Indo-Japanese carmaker continues to witness weak production due to the shortage of electrical components. As per the regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki has produced a total of 81,278 vehicles in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

On a yearly scale, the production has dropped by nearly 51 per cent. The company manufactured 46,435 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are considerably lower than 1,21,416 units built in the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand. However, the production of the Ciaz was limited to just 1,449 units in the previous month.

Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. This segment was the least affected with a production of 29,898 vehicles, thereby registering a decline of 21 per cent. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in September 2021 stood at 77,782 units.

Maruti Suzuki also scaled down its manufacturing activities in October 2021 by 40 per cent owing to the supply shortage of electric components, details of which can be read here. The carmaker is likely to launch the new-gen Celerio hatchback in India in the coming month. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.