Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad

Evolution of the BMW X6

June 12, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1215 Views
Write a comment
Evolution of the BMW X6

Before the BMW X6 came into existence, there were the ‘coupes’ and there were ‘SUVs’. Some mad lads at the Bavarian carmaker’s R&D decided to merge these two unlikely body styles into one. And the top bosses at BMW gave it a green flag and thus was born – the X6. The carmaker coined the term ‘SAC’ for it meaning sports activity coupe, but what the X6 did was pioneer an all-new body style – Coupe-SUV or SUV-Coupe. Let us have a detailed look at the evolution of the BMW X6

The X6 Concept

BMW X6 Front view

At the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW introduced a hunky chunk of metal which had a top half of a sports coupe and bottom half of an SUV. This satyr-type concept received a mixed bag of reaction, but since the concept was almost production-ready, BMW went ahead and did what they intended to.

First Generation E71 (2008-2014)

BMW X6 Side Badge

Work on the E71-gen X6 began shortly after the E70-gen X5 in the early 2000s. It was based on the previous-gen 5 Series and 6 Series platform under the head of Peter Tuennermann. The lead design of Pierre Leclercq was passed in 2006 and the first-gen X6 broke cover at the 2008 Detroit Motor Show. The first-gen model was sold globally until 2014. 

BMW X6 Front view

BMW also introduced a high-performance X6 M guise with a 550bhp 4.4-litre V8. The xDrive was standard and the other powertrain included 3.0-litre straight-six petrol and diesel engine options. There was also an X6 ActiveHybrid on sale for a short while. 

Second Generation F16 (2015-2019)

BMW X6 Front view

The second-generation X6 debuted at the 2014 Paris Motor Show.By the time the E71 had already found 2.5 lakh takers globally. It was based on the F15-gen X5, from which the styling was borrowed too. But BMW maintained the sloping roofline even while offering a slightly larger and practical boot space. It also got more engine options and was sold in more markets across the globe than before. 

BMW X6 Front view

The impractical and mental X6 M (F86) was one of the quickest vehicles in its class. By this time, many other manufacturers had started to duplicate the X6’s formula. Mercedes-Benz did it with the GLC/GLE Coupe. The Toyota C-HR is another example. Even the Audi Q8/Lamborghini Urus carry a similar coupe-SUV styling.

Third Generation G06 (2019-present)

BMW X6 Front view

Last year, BMW debuted the third-generation X6. It is now based on the same CLAR platform as the 7 Series and the X7 and not only is it bigger on the inside, it’s more spacious and more powerful under the skin. And for the first time, it gets an illuminated kidney grille function which is fancy, to say the least. It was launched in India earlier this week in the xDrive40i guise (you can read all about it over here), but we expect more powerful derivatives like the M50i and the full-blown X6 M to be introduced later.

BMW X6 Right Rear Three Quarter
  • BMW
  • X6
  • BMW X6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW X6 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.1 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.07 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

186 Likes
24380 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

310 Likes
36688 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in