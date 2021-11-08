Honda new mid-size SUV to be unveiled on 11 November

- Will be based on the recently launched BR-V

- To be showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

Honda has shared the first teaser image of its upcoming SUV that will be showcased at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. To be based on the recently revealed Honda BR-V, the new offering will be a five-seat SUV and will make its debut in Indonesia on 11 November, 2021.

While Honda is tight-lipped about the upcoming SUV, the teaser images reveal a handful of details regarding the exterior styling. The front fascia is likely to get a sloping sculpted bonnet that might flow down to the front grille with chrome elements. It will be flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated horizontal DRLs. On the side, the sloping roofline along with the kinked window line towards the C-pillar provide a floating roof look. In terms of dimension, the mid-size SUV will mostly be longer than four metres.

The posterior is likely to get a roof-mounted spoiler and LED tail lamps connected by a thin light bar. The details as to the interior are scarce at the moment but we expect Honda to equip the SUV with the new dashboard design and modern features derived from the BR-V.

As for the powertrain, the SUV could share the same 1.5-litre DOHC petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 145Nm in the BR-V. The transmission options could include a manual as well as a CVT unit.

A few months back, Honda confirmed that the carmaker is in the development of a new SUV specifically for the Indian market. However, it is still not known if the upcoming global model will be brought to the Indian shores. If launched in India, Honda’s new mid-size SUV could prove to be a strong rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.