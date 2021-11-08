CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda new mid-size SUV to be unveiled on 11 November

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    22,218 Views
    Honda new mid-size SUV to be unveiled on 11 November

    - Will be based on the recently launched BR-V

    - To be showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

    Honda has shared the first teaser image of its upcoming SUV that will be showcased at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. To be based on the recently revealed Honda BR-V, the new offering will be a five-seat SUV and will make its debut in Indonesia on 11 November, 2021. 

    Left Side View

    While Honda is tight-lipped about the upcoming SUV, the teaser images reveal a handful of details regarding the exterior styling. The front fascia is likely to get a sloping sculpted bonnet that might flow down to the front grille with chrome elements. It will be flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated horizontal DRLs. On the side, the sloping roofline along with the kinked window line towards the C-pillar provide a floating roof look. In terms of dimension, the mid-size SUV will mostly be longer than four metres. 

    The posterior is likely to get a roof-mounted spoiler and LED tail lamps connected by a thin light bar. The details as to the interior are scarce at the moment but we expect Honda to equip the SUV with the new dashboard design and modern features derived from the BR-V. 

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As for the powertrain, the SUV could share the same 1.5-litre DOHC petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 145Nm in the BR-V. The transmission options could include a manual as well as a CVT unit. 

    A few months back, Honda confirmed that the carmaker is in the development of a new SUV specifically for the Indian market. However, it is still not known if the upcoming global model will be brought to the Indian shores. If launched in India, Honda’s new mid-size SUV could prove to be a strong rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Honda BR-V Image
    Honda BR-V
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan India extends subscription plans to Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore
     Next 
    Top-10 cars sold in India in October 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda BR-V Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3131 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3131 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda new mid-size SUV to be unveiled on 11 November