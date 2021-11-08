Top-10 cars sold in India in October 2021

The global shortage of semiconductors has been affecting automakers for a while now. The effects are evident from the auto sales numbers for October 2021. Despite this, six out of the top-10 models in the country last month were from Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top-10 models sold in the country last month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki’s Alto has emerged as the bestselling model in the country in October 2021. Last month the company sold 17,389-unit sales as compared to 17,850-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a three per cent drop in sales in the country.

Under the hood, the Alto is available with a 0.8-litre petrol engine which generates 47bhp at 6,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. For added convenience, the entry-level model is also available with a CNG option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Despite a 29 per cent drop in sales last month, Maruti Suzuki Baleno has emerged as the second bestselling model in the country. The company sold 15,573 units of the Baleno in October 2021 as compared to 21,971 units sold in the same period last year.

Mechanically, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine which produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and CVT option. Moreover, the Baleno is available with the Smart Hybrid option, which gets a five-speed manual transmission. It gets an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead-acid battery to offer a better driving experience. The Torque Assist function claims to reduce the load on the engine, thereby offering better fuel efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Ertiga MPV has registered an impressive 67 per cent growth with 12,923 unit sales in the country last month as compared to 7,748 unit sales in the same period last year.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 smart hybrid petrol engine that generates 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and automatic torque converter options. The Ertiga is also available in the CNG variant which generates 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 122Nm at 4,400rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R was the fourth bestseller in the country last month. Wagon R registered a 34 per cent drop in sales with 12,335-unit sales last month as compared to 18,703-unit sales in October 2020.

Mechanically, the Wagon R is available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm. The 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm at 4,200rpm. Both the engine options are available in both manual transmission and AMT options. The hatchback also offers a CNG option.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue, the bestselling compact SUV in the country, was also the fifth bestselling model in the country last month. The company sold 10,554 units in October 2021 as compared to 8,828-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 20 per cent growth in sales last month.

The Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

Kia Seltos

Back in October 2021, Kia Seltos registered 10,488-unit sales in the country as compared to 8,900-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering 18 per cent growth in sales. Interestingly, the Kia Seltos has also outsold the Hyundai Creta to emerge as the bestselling SUV in the country last month.

The Kia Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel option. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter option.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco registered 10,320-unit sales in the country last month as compared to 13,309-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 22 per cent drop in sales.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 98Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Additionally, the vehicle can also be had with a CNG option.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon holds the eighth rank in terms of car sales in the country. The vehicle has also emerged as the second bestseller in the compact-SUV segment. The company sold 10,096 units of the Nexon last month as compared to 6,888-unit sales in October 2020, thereby registering a 47 per cent growth in sales.

The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and AMT options. On the other hand, the Nexon diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Due to the shortage of semiconductors, sales for the Swift have considerably dropped by 63 per cent last month. Maruti Suzuki Swift registered 9,180-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 24,589-unit sales in the same period last year.

The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. It comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.

Tata Punch

Tata’s latest product for India, the Punch micro-SUV has been quick to make it to the list of top-10 bestsellers in the country. Tata Punch has registered 8,453-unit sales in October 2021. Moreover, the Punch was also the second bestseller for Tata Motors in the country last month.

Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option.