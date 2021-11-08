Nissan India extends subscription plans to Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore

- Subscription plans begin from 12 months

- Introduced in partnership with Orix and Zoomcar

Nissan India, in association with Zoomcar and Orix, has rolled out subscription plans for Nissan and Datsun models. Termed as the ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership’, the scheme is available for customers in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Pune.

The program is an extension of the initiative that was launched in June 2021. The carmaker in its second phase has partnered with Zoomcar and expanded the service to Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. The highlights of the subscription are zero down payment, zero service costs, maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, registration fee, and cost of paperwork. The cars also come equipped with FASTag and standard accessories along with pick-up and drop facility.

The patrons willing to opt for cars under this program will have to initially pay a refundable security deposit at the start of the plan and subsequently opt for the pre-defined subscription fee and tenure. This can be done on the brand’s official website for the specified locations. To know the city-wise subscription rates, click here.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Customer’s lifestyle is progressively evolving and this initiative by Nissan, Zoomcar & ORIX empowers the customer on being asset-lite with strong saving potential. The Nissan Intelligent Ownership subscription plan is very innovative with Share-Back in the subscription space as its affordable, flexible and provides enjoyable car ownership experience with saving potential for Nissan and Datsun customers.”