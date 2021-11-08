CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied again; new details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied again; new details leaked

    - The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new LED tail lights, new alloy wheels, and new LED DRLs

    - The updated version of the premium hatchback is expected to arrive early next year

    Ahead of its unveiling that could take place in the country early next year, Maruti Suzuki continues public road tests of the updated Baleno premium hatchback. The new spy shots reveal a few details about the changes to the exterior design of the model.

    Front View

    As seen in the spy images, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get a new set of headlamps with an angular design, somewhat similar to that of the Ciaz, along with integrated LED DRLs. On either side, the model will ride on a set of new alloy wheels, while the posterior will feature new LED tail lights.

    Previous spy images suggest that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno could receive an all-new dual-tone dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, new AC vents positioned below the former, and new controls and display for the AC. Elsewhere, the model gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a white back-lit instrument console, an engine start-stop button, cruise control, and silver accents.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The spy shots of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno also revealed an emission-testing device at the rear of the model. That said, we still expect the refreshed premium hatch to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, VVT and DualJet petrol engines. Transmission options such as the five-speed manual unit and the CVT unit are expected to be carried over from the outgoing model.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
