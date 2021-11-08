CarWale
    Volkswagen T-Roc second batch sold out; bookings closed

    Jay Shah

    - T-Roc was re-introduced in March 2021

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine 

    In March 2021, Volkswagen India re-introduced the T-Roc in India with a price tag of Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was brought to India in limited numbers via the CBU route. All the units have been sold out and the bookings for the same have been paused. 

    The T-Roc was re-launched with a price hike of Rs 1.35 lakh and is powered by the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor comes with ACT (Active Cylinder Technology) and is paired to a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Volkswagen T-Roc and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Based on the brand’s MQB platform, the T-Roc features distinctive exterior styling with a broad two-slat chrome grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, bumper-mounted DRLs, a black roof, and protruding wheel arches. Inside, the cabin comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, electric parking brake, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. 

    The Volkswagen T-Roc locks horns with the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

    Volkswagen T-Roc
    ₹ 21.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen T-Roc Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 27.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 26.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.93 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.33 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 25.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 25.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 26.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 23.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 23.88 Lakh

