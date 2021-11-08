CarWale
    Renault India delivers over 3,000 cars during the festive season; waiting period stretches to six months

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Select variants of Renault cars are commanding a waiting period of up to six months

    - The company claims that the AMT and CVT variants are the preferred choice for customers

    Renault India has retailed over 3,000 cars during the festive period of Dhanteras and Diwali. The delivery line-up included models such as the Kiger, Triber, and the Kwid. The company added that the waiting period for select variants of its products now ranges from four to six months.

    Renault recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in India with the launch of the RXT (O) variant of the Renault Kiger, details of which are available here. The carmaker also introduced the MY2021 Kwid, and to know more about the updated model, click here. Renault India currently has more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints in India, which include more than 250 ‘Workshop On Wheels’ locations across the country.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With the start of the festive season we are witnessing positive customer sentiment. It is very motivating to see an overwhelming response to our products, especially the AMT and the CVT variants that are becoming a popular choice across segments. Owing to this strong demand, there is now a four to six months waiting period on certain variants. Together with the metro cities, Renault also has a robust strategy to enhance its presence in rural markets, which offers significant growth potential. We expect to continue the momentum in the remaining year as well and look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family.”

