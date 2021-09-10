CarWale
    Volkswagen India partners with Orix to introduce subscription-based car ownership

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen India partners with Orix to introduce subscription-based car ownership

    - Volkswagen India and Orix sign an MoU to offer a subscription-based car ownership model

    - In Phase-1, the initiative will be launched at 30 outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced a subscription-based car ownership model, in association with Orix. The brand had introduced the Power Lease program in association with Orix in 2019, and has now further enhanced their partnership with the introduction of this offering.

    Under Phase-I, the subscription-based service will be available at 30 outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Through this offering, Orix will provide its customers with 100 per cent on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover, and an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customer. 

    Front View

    As a part of the initiative, customers can opt for a Volkswagen Polo, Vento, or T-Roc, which will be available with a tenure of 24, 36, and 48 months. The rentals start with a price tag of Rs 16,500 for the Polo, Rs 27,000 for the Vento, and Rs 59,000 for the T-Roc (all-inclusive prices). The customers will get a subscription model vehicle with a white number plate.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience. Catering to the needs of this customer segment, we are pleased to extend our partnership with Orix, and enhance our leasing and subscription platform, which will focus on providing accessibility and peace of mind ownership experience to our prospective customers.”

    Volkswagen Polo
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
