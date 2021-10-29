Volkswagen India opens a new dealership in Delhi East

- Volkswagen Delhi East, also known as Viraj Automobiles, features a six car display

- With the new facility, the brand has 17 sales and service outlets in the capital

Volkswagen Passenger Cars has inaugurated a new outlet in the capital city, known as Volkswagen Delhi East. Located at Plot No. 28, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj, in Delhi, the new sales touchpoint is also known as Viraj Automobiles.

The newly inaugurated facility comprises of a six car display that will assist in showcasing the latest product offerings to customers such as the recently launched Volkswagen Taigun. With the inauguration of the new outlet, Volkswagen India now has a presence of 17 sales and service touchpoints in the Delhi NCR region. The company currently has a network of 150 sales outlets, 118 service workshops, and 105 DWA outlets covering 108 cities across India.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. Being a SUV driven market it suits perfectly to our new SUVW entrant, the Volkswagen Taigun. With the inauguration of the Delhi East outlet, we will be able to offer our customers accessible and premium mobility solutions, in-turn enhancing our presence in the region.”