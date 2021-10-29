Skoda Slavia to be globally revealed on 18 November

- Second model to be based on MQB AO IN platform

- To be available in two TSI petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre

Skoda’s mid-size sedan, the Slavia will be revealed in India on 18 November, 2021. After the Kushaq, the Slavia is the second model to be based on the MQB AO IN platform. The upcoming Slavia is expected to replace the Rapid in Skoda India’s product line-up. In terms of pricing, at the time of launch, the Slavia is expected to be priced higher than the Rapid in the country.

Under the hood, the Skoda Slavia will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generates 115bhp. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine generates 148bhp. The upcoming mid-size sedan will be available in a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission option.

Based on the previous spy shots, the Slavia is expected to get a signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, LED projector headlamps, and LED fog lights. As for the sides, the vehicle will get new alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn inductors, and a sloping roofline with a shark fin antenna. The rear section will be highlighted by split tail lamps.

As for the interior, the Slavia will offer premium upholstery and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity. The vehicle will get a multi-function steering wheel and an electric sunroof for added convenience.

In terms of safety, the Slavia is expected to offer up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, ESC, speed sensing alert, and more. We have driven the Skoda Slavia prototype and to learn more about our experience, click here.