India-made Suzuki Baleno scores zero star in Latin NCAP

The Made-in-India Suzuki Baleno has scored zero star in the New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean (Latin NCAP). The compact hatchback scored 20.03 per cent for the adult occupant protection, 17.06 per cent for child occupant safety, 64.06 per cent for pedestrian protection and vulnerable road users, and 6.98 per cent for the safety assist features. It is worth noting that Latin NCAP had recently updated its testing policies, and is now more stringent than the regulations followed by the Global NCAP.

In terms of safety, the India-made Suzuki Baleno offers only front airbags as standard, along with a belt load limiter and belt pretensioner. While at the rear, the vehicle offered outboard seats for the child. The test results revealed that the vehicle offered good protection to the driver’s head and neck. The driver and one passenger’s knees showed marginal protection as they could be impacted by dangerous structures behind the fascia. The footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable too and is capable of withstanding further loadings.

During the side impact test, the head and pelvis protection was good, abdomen protection was adequate, and chest protection was poor, leading to zero points for this test. As the vehicle does not offer side head protection as standard, the side pole impact test was not conducted. In terms of whiplash, the vehicle showed poor performance. It is worth noting that the Baleno sold in Europe offers six airbags and ESC as standard. Also, this particular model tested by the Latin NCAP is not sold in India but are exported to Latin America.