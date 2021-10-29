Volkswagen Delhi West implements new brand design language

- Existing dealership adopts new design language

- Will broaden the spectrum of premium and accessible mobility

- VW Delhi West has both a showroom and a workshop

Volkswagen has announced the implementation of the New Brand Design at its Delhi West touchpoint. This comes hot on the heels of opening a new dealership in Delhi East.

Volkswagen Delhi West is located at 68/3 Najafgarh Road near Moments Mall Moti Nagar and now will represent the new brand design language by the manufacturer. All new car buyers and even existing customers in the region can experience the latest products such as the Volkswagen Taigun. They will be offered many other services that are being offered by the brand in the country.

The carmaker is implementing this strategy phase-wise and has completed 70 such outlets across India. All these facilities now represent a contemporary, digitalised, humane, modern, transparent, and vibrant design approach. This will also help provide an approachable, accessible, and holistic customer experience.