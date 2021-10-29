CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to expand CNG portfolio in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    - Plans to introduce four new CNG models in the country

    - Eight out of 14 Maruti Suzuki models offer a CNG option in India 

    The steadily rising petrol and diesel prices in the country have encouraged car buyers to opt for CNG vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automaker, is also known for its wide range of CNG product offerings. Currently, eight out of its total 14 models on sale in India are available with a CNG option. Due to the shortage of semiconductors, the company has a total current pending order of 2.8 lakh units, of these 1.1 lakh orders are for the CNG models alone. 

    As revealed to the media, Shashank Srivastava, MSIL Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, said, “Currently we have eight models, which have CNG options out of our total of 14 models, but we plan to add another four very shortly in this portfolio.' However, the company has not shared details or timelines for introducing new CNG models in the country. As part of the green mobility plans, by 2025, the company plans to introduce EVs in the Indian market.

    Rakesh Srivastava further added, “The running costs for a petrol or diesel has climbed up to almost Rs 5 a kilometre whereas, for CNG it still remains around Rs 1.7 per kilometre. The running cost is so different now that a petrol or diesel vehicle is three times as expensive to run (as compared to) a CNG vehicle. That I think is the number one reason for people suddenly switching to CNG.”

    The CNG outlets have nearly doubled in the country in recent times and the demand for factory fitted CNG kits has also grown significantly. Moreover, the CNG units have been tried and tested over the years, thereby building confidence among potential buyers. More details on the upcoming CNG models from Maruti Suzuki will be known in the days to come.

