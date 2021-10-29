New-gen Hyundai Tucson begins testing in India ahead of launch

- 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to arrive in early 2022

- The model features an all-new exterior design

Hyundai unveiled the fourth-gen Tuscon back in September last year. While the company still sells the third-gen model in India, the next-gen version has commenced public road tests in India, hinting that the launch could take place early next year.

As seen in the spy image, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson is partially wrapped in camouflage, hiding majority of the design elements. What we can see though are a new set of alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds, and contrast-coloured roof rails.

In terms of design, the next-gen Hyundai Tucson will get an all-new look, including a new grille with integrated LED DRLs in its fin-like elements on either side. The new bumper features a wide air dam on the lower side, and on either side are new headlamps. The side profile of the model has been completely redesigned too and gets new angular body cladding, blacked-out pillars, a floating roof design, roof rails, and large 19-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets a toothy design for the tail lights, an LED light strip running the length of the boot lid, a twin-tip exhaust, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, and a Hyundai logo that now sits on the windshield. Also on offer are an integrated spoiler, faux silver skid plates, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the upcoming generation of the Hyundai Tuscon is expected to carry forward updates that were seen in the international-spec model, such as the large, tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touch controls for the AC vents, the lack of a conventional gear lever, ambient lighting, and an all-black upholstery.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Tucson is likely to be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units. More details are expected to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

