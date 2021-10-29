CarWale
    2021 all-electric MINI Cooper SE reservations open in India

    Gajanan Kashikar

    - Has a WLTP claimed range of up to 270km

    - 32.6kWh battery pack generates 181bhp/270Nm

    In a formal announcement by MINI India, the British automaker has opened up bookings for its first-ever fully-electric Cooper SE from today, 29 October 2021. The three-door hatch gets a 32.6kWh battery pack which enables a claimed range of up to 270km. That said, customers can book the SE by visiting the MINI India website for Rs 1 lakh.

    It bears the same iconic design of the MINI with a touch of modernity. There are roughly oval headlight units with daytime running lamps in the same oval shape. Besides, the hexagonal-shaped grille comes with a frame and a body-coloured panel.

    In addition, there are familiar Union Jack patterned headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels with a unique squared design. Meanwhile, this electric MINI will be available in four paint options, namely British Racing Green, Moonwalk Grey, White Silver and Midnight Black.

    This electric three-door hatch has a dark interior, and the seats are upholstered either in a combination of leatherette and cloth or expensive Nappa leather. Moreover, there is a fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

    MINI has equipped the Cooper SE with a 32.6kWh battery pack that develops 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. That said, the hot hatch can achieve 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically governed top speed of 150kmph. Meanwhile, the SE can travel up to 270km on a full charge as per WLTP. For charging, MINI provides options of an 11kW or 50kW charger which takes about 2.5 hours and 35 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, respectively.

