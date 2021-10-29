Audi India inaugurates a new showroom; christened Audi Delhi West

- Audi Delhi West, also known as Adventure Auto Car India, is located at 19,Shivaji Marg Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar

- The showroom is spread across 4,600 square feet, while the service centre is spread across 43,000 square feet

Audi India has inaugurated its new showroom, known as Audi Delhi West. The showroom, which is located at 19,Shivaji Marg Main Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi, features the entire Audi model range in India, including the new e-tron.

The new showroom, which is also known as Adventure Auto Car India, is equipped with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements to provide the ultimate look and feel of the cars for customers. Audi Delhi West also has an integrated service facility that features 20 bays and is also capable of servicing Audi’s electric vehicle range. The company will soon introduce the Q5 SUV in the country. Bookings for the model have commenced and the model is expected to be launched in India soon. We have driven the new Q5 and you can read our review here.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “With the inauguration of our world-class showroom in Delhi West, we are strengthening our market presence in North India. The new showroom boasts of Audi’s Digital Retail elements that transform purchase into a seamless experience. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology enable complete visualisation and customisation right at the customer’s fingertips. The strategic location of the Audi Delhi West Showroom will cater to a larger audience all over this region and we are pleased to associate with the highly experienced team of Adventure Auto Car India in expanding our presence.”