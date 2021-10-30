Driving the Honda City Diesel and the Polo race-car at CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast

The CarWale Podcast returns this week with the 23rd episode, in which we continue our conversation about the CarWale Track Day 2021 that was held earlier this year at the MMRT in Chennai. This week, we have Venkat and Sagar from the team to tell us about their experiences on the track as they drove some pretty interesting cars.

Driving the Honda City Diesel and the Polo race-car at CarWale Track Day 2021 | Episode 23 | The CarWale Podcast

The Honda City Diesel

Diesel cars are not something one witnesses on the tracks as they are not very revv friendly, and they are more inclined for mile munching adventures than taking up a few corners on a hot day at the track. But since our theme for this year’s event was everyday heroes, the diesel-powered City left the confines of the cement jungle and headed over to Irungattukotai. How did it perform? Click on the link above to listen to Venkat’s views.

The Volkswagen Polo race-car

Apart from our everyday heroes that included the likes of the Honda City diesel, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and more, we had some fun at the track, courtesy of Volkswagen India Motorsport’s race-spec Polo that was hooned on the race track by Sagar. How different is a race-spec Polo from the standard car we see on our roads? How is it to drive? We tell you all about it in episode 23 of The CarWale Podcast.