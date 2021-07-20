Volkswagen India to implement new brand design and logo across its dealer outlets in India

- New brand design and logo implemented in 30 touchpoints in the first phase

- To provide behavioural training to employees and dealer partners

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the implementation of the new brand design and logo across all the 150 dealerships in the country. Following the phase-wise approach, the new theme has already been applied to 30 touchpoints in the first phase and is expected to cover the remaining outlets by the end of 2021.

With the introduction of the new brand design and logo, Volkswagen aims to grow and broaden the scope of services offered through its digital channels. The carmaker will offer the current and prospective customers easy access to information like car specifications, prices, finance options, and periodic service updates online as well as offline. Through the recently introduced Sarvottam 2.0 plan, the German carmaker intends to provide transparent, digitally enabled, connected, and technologically advanced solutions to customer’s requirements. Additionally, the company will conduct training and orientation programs for its employees and dealer partners to provide a more customer-centric approach.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360-degree customer experience that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers.”