    Skoda India inaugurates a new showroom in Bangalore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Raja Motors is located in the Mahadevpura region of Bangalore

    - The new facility is a part of the brand’s plan to open 30 dealerships by December 2021

    Skoda Auto India has opened a new showroom in Bangalore. Located at 1, Outer Ring Road, Maruthinagara, Mahadevpura, the new facility is known as Raja Motors. The dealership has a sales outlet as well as a workshop.

    The new facility inaugurated by Skoda is part of the brand’s plans to open 30 new dealerships in the country by the end of the year, details of which are available here. By the end of 2021, the company plans to have over 150 outlets across India.

    Skoda currently retails models such as the Kushaq, Rapid, Octavia, and the Superb in the country. The Kushaq, which was launched in India last month, has accumulated 3,000 bookings, and you can read all about it here.

    Skoda Kushaq
