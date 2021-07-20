CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept to be revealed at the IAA Mobility in September 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Electric version of the G-Class expected to be showcased at the IAA Mobility in Munich 

    - Changes will be limited to electric powertrain, features and design expected to be carried from the regular model 

    German premium car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz will showcase the electric version of the G-Glass – the EQG, in September at the IAA Mobility in Munich. The EQG Concept will retain the features and design highlights from the regular G-Class while the changes will be limited to a new electric drivetrain.

    At the time of unveiling later this year, the EQG Concept is expected to be showcased with 4MATIC all-wheel drive with two electric motors and off-road technology. Additionally, the concept is expected to be showcased in different performance variants and battery sizes. It is further believed that the company will introduce two performance variants – the 560 and 580 4MATIC. The higher performance unit is powered by a 108kWh battery that produces about 486bhp. 

    Although the company has not officially announced a launch date for the EQG, it is believed that Mercedes-Benz might introduce the electric version of the G-Class sometime late in 2022. At the time of launch, the EQG is expected to offer a driving range of about 500km.

