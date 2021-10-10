CarWale
    Volkswagen opens new sales and service touchpoint in Jaipur

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen opens new sales and service touchpoint in Jaipur

    - Volkswagen now has a total of four sales and service tochpoints in Jaipur

    - Located at Jhotwara Industrial Area in Jaipur

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new showroom in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The new facility is located at Plot – 13, Jhotwara Industrial Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The facility serves as both sales and service touchpoint and is operated under the name – M/s. Tanya Cars Private Limited. 

    The newly opened facility has an area to showcase new as well as pre-owned cars. The latter is retailed by the carmaker through the name – Das WeltAuto. The workshop caters to the after-sales services with seven bays. It is equipped with trained technicians and spare parts to provide repair and maintenance services. With this new outlet, Volkswagen India now has four sales and service touchpoints in Jaipur. 

    In other news, Volkswagen launched the Taigun mid-size SUV in India last month at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival is available in five variants and two powertrain options, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the inauguration of our new sales and service touchpoint in Jaipur, we have expanded our accessibility and availability in the Pink city and the state of Rajasthan. Through the state-of-the-art facility, our aim is to offer our customers with a strong product portfolio, services offerings and a world-class ownership experience in this region.”

