Nissan releases city-wise pricing for Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan

- Commenced in a phased manner starting with three cities Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai

- Detailed city-wise pricing for subscription announced

Nissan India recently introduced the ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan’, in partnership with ORIX. Under the subscription program, customers can own Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks, or the Datsun Redigo with zero down payment, zero service costs, and zero insurance costs. Additionally, the subscription plan also includes vehicle insurance, road tax, registration fee, RTO expenses and all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, and the cost of paperwork. To learn more about it, click here.

Nissan’s Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan will be introduced in a phased manner, starting with three cities - Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The detailed city-wise pricing for the subscription plans are as follows -

Magnite XV MT

Delhi

Rs 17,999 (48 months with AMC), Rs 24,632 (24 months), Rs 21,418 (36 months), Rs 19,064 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 17,999 (48 months with AMC), Rs 24,839 (24 months), Rs 21,564 (36 months), Rs 19,180 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 18,799 (48 months with AMC), Rs 25,364 (24 months), Rs 21,936 (36 months), Rs 19,476 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 19,675 (48 months with AMC), Rs 26,919 (24 months), Rs 23,039 (36 months), Rs 20,353 (48 months)

Magnite XV Premium MT

Delhi

Rs 20,060 (48 months with AMC), Rs 26,882 (24 months), Rs 23,302 (36 months), Rs 20,719 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 20,197 (48 months with AMC), Rs 27,121 (24 months), Rs 23,472 (36 months), Rs 20,853 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 20,555 (48 months with AMC), Rs 27,711 (24 months), Rs 23,889 (36 months), Rs 21,185 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 21,505 (48 months with AMC), Rs 29,395 (24 months), Rs 25,083 (36 months), Rs 22,135 (48 months)

Magnite XV Turbo MT

Delhi

Rs 21,063 (48 months with AMC), Rs 28,273 (24 months), Rs 24,554 (36 months), Rs 21,839 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 21,212 (48 months with AMC), Rs 28,532 (24 months), Rs 24,737 (36 months), Rs 21,985 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 21,592 (48 months with AMC), Rs 29,160 (24 months), Rs 25,182 (36 months), Rs 22,339 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 22,585 (48 months with AMC), Rs 30,921 (24 months), Rs 26,430 (36 months), Rs 23,332 (48 months)

Magnite XV Premium Turbo MT

Delhi

Rs 22,990 (48 months with AMC), Rs 30,810 (24 months), Rs 26,688 (36 months), Rs 23,714 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 23,160 (48 months with AMC), Rs 31,106 (24 months), Rs 26,898 (36 months), Rs 23,881 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 21,084 (48 months with AMC), Rs 31,701 (24 months), Rs 24,504 (36 months), Rs 21,830 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 24,663 (48 months with AMC), Rs 33,720 (24 months), Rs 28,750 (36 months), Rs 25,377 (48 months)

Magnite XV Turbo CVT

Delhi

Rs 23,231 (48 months with AMC), Rs 31,128 (24 months), Rs 26,955 (36 months), Rs 23,949 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 23,404 (48 months with AMC), Rs 31,428 (24 months), Rs 27,168 (36 months), Rs 24,118 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 23,834 (48 months with AMC), Rs 32,140 (24 months), Rs 27,897 (36 months), Rs 24,519 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 24,923 (48 months with AMC), Rs 34,070 (24 months), Rs 29,040 (36 months), Rs 25,607 (48 months)

Magnite XV Premium Turbo CVT

Delhi

Rs 25,038 (48 months with AMC), Rs 33,506 (24 months), Rs 28,956 (36 months), Rs 25,706 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 25,231 (48 months with AMC), Rs 33,842 (24 months), Rs 29,194 (36 months), Rs 25,896 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 25,702 (48 months with AMC), Rs 34,624 (24 months), Rs 29,748 (36 months), Rs 26,337 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 26,871 (48 months with AMC), Rs 36,694 (24 months), Rs 31,215 (36 months), Rs 27,504 (48 months)

Kicks XV 1.5

Delhi

Rs 23,499 (48 months with AMC), Rs 29,760 (24 months), Rs 26,907 (36 months), Rs 24,369 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 23,499 (48 months with AMC), Rs 29,972 (24 months), Rs 27,059 (36 months), Rs 24,492 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 24,049 (48 months with AMC), Rs 30,892 (24 months), Rs 27,713 (36 months), Rs 25,013 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 25,263 (48 months with AMC), Rs 33,037 (24 months), Rs 29,240 (36 months), Rs 26,230 (48 months)

Kicks XV 1.3 Turbo

Delhi

Rs 26,746 (48 months with AMC), Rs 33,037 (24 months), Rs 30,258 (36 months), Rs 27,598 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 26,597 (48 months with AMC), Rs 32,775 (24 months), Rs 30,074 (36 months), Rs 27,452 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 28,267 (48 months with AMC), Rs 35,611 (24 months), Rs 32,092 (36 months), Rs 29,061 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 28,051 (48 months with AMC), Rs 32,291 (24 months), Rs 31,863 (36 months), Rs 28,878 (48 months)

Kicks XV Premium 1.3 Turbo

Delhi

Rs 27,918 (48 months with AMC), Rs 34,040 (24 months), Rs 31,367 (36 months), Rs 28,717 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 27,769 (48 months with AMC), Rs 33,805 (24 months), Rs 31,183 (36 months), Rs 28,571 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 29,564 (48 months with AMC), Rs 36,775 (24 months), Rs 33,352 (36 months), Rs 30,300 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 29,322 (48 months with AMC), Rs 36,413 (24 months), Rs 33,094 (36 months), Rs 30,094 (48 months)

Kicks XV 1.3 Turbo CVT

Delhi

Rs 30,664 (48 months with AMC), Rs 37, 799 (24 months), Rs 34,470 (36 months), Rs 31,394 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 30,516 (48 months with AMC), Rs 37,538 (24 months), Rs 34,285 (36 months), Rs 31,249 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 32,441 (48 months with AMC), Rs 40,811 (24 months), Rs 36,615 (36 months), Rs 33,105 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 32,160 (48 months with AMC), Rs 40,381 (24 months), Rs 36,308 (36 months), Rs 32,861 (48 months)

Kicks XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 Turbo

Delhi

Rs 30,981 (48 months with AMC), Rs 38,048 (24 months), Rs 34,767 (36 months), Rs 31,396 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 30,833 (48 months with AMC), Rs 37,786 (24 months), Rs 34,583 (36 months), Rs 31,550 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 32,792 (48 months with AMC), Rs 41,119 (24 months), Rs 36,954 (36 months), Rs 33,441 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 32,517 (48 months with AMC), Rs 40,699 (24 months), Rs 36,655 (36 months), Rs 33,202 (48 months)

Datsun

Redigo A

Delhi

Rs 8,666 (48 months with AMC), Rs 10,721 (24 months), Rs 10,070 (36 months), Rs 9,304 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 8,999 (48 months with AMC), Rs 11,357 (24 months), Rs 10,522 (36 months), Rs 9,663 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 9,243 (48 months with AMC), Rs 11,698 (24 months), Rs 10,763 (36 months), Rs 9,854 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 9,786 (48 months with AMC), Rs 12,670 (24 months), Rs 11,452 (36 months), Rs 10,402 (48 months)

Redigo T (O) 0.8L

Delhi

Rs 9,699 (48 months with AMC), Rs 11,928 (24 months), Rs 11,168 (36 months), Rs 10,303 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 10,104 (48 months with AMC), Rs 12,632 (24 months), Rs 11,667 (36 months), Rs 10,700 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 10,347 (48 months with AMC), Rs 13,030 (24 months), Rs 11,949 (36 months), Rs 10,924 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 10,951 (48 months with AMC), Rs 14,107 (24 months), Rs 12,712 (36 months), Rs 11,530 (48 months)

Redigo T (O) 1.0L

Delhi

Rs 10,185 (48 months with AMC), Rs 12,543 (24 months), Rs 11,692 (36 months), Rs 10,770 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 10,606 (48 months with AMC), Rs 13,286 (24 months), Rs 12,220 (36 months), Rs 11,189 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 10,861 (48 months with AMC), Rs 13,703 (24 months), Rs 12,515 (36 months), Rs 11,424 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 11,486 (48 months with AMC), Rs 14,819 (24 months), Rs 13,306 (36 months), Rs 12,052 (48 months)

Redigo T (O) 1.0L AMT

Delhi

Rs 10,671 (48 months with AMC), Rs 13,182 (24 months), Rs 12,234 (36 months), Rs 11,244 (48 months)

NCR (Ghaziabad/Noida)

Rs 11,121 (48 months with AMC), Rs 13,965 (24 months), Rs 12,788 (36 months), Rs 11,685 (48 months)

Chennai

Rs 11,387 (48 months with AMC), Rs 14,402 (24 months), Rs 13,098 (36 months), Rs 11,931 (48 months)

Hyderabad

Rs 12,035 (48 months with AMC), Rs 15,558 (24 months), Rs 13,917 (36 months), Rs 12,582 (48 months)