Jeep Avenger Petrol specifications revealed

- Will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual gearbox

- To go on sale globally in early 2023

Earlier this month, Jeep revealed the technical specifications of the Avenger eSUV. Slated to go on sale in international markets early next year, the Avenger EV is the first electric vehicle by the automaker. However, a recent revelation has now confirmed that the SUV will also get an ICE powertrain and we give you more details about it.

The Jeep Avenger’s ICE version will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 100bhp. The motor will be linked to a manual transmission that will move the front wheels. Like its EV alternative, the Avenger will continue to get the brand’s six off-road modes such as Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Jeep Avenger EV

As revealed, the Avenger EV will make use of a 54kWh battery pack that will power the electric motors to produce 154bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. Jeep also claims an electric driving range of 400 to 550km on a single charge, depending upon varied driving conditions.

Jeep Avenger: Exterior design and feature list

In terms of appearance, the petrol-powered Jeep Avenger will be identical to the Avenger EV. It will sport the signature seven-box front grille with square LED headlamps on both sides. Other elements like the 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paint scheme and the ‘X’ pattern on the smoked tail lamps will also be retained.

Inside, the cabin will be equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, and powered front seats.

Jeep Avenger: India launch timeline

Presently, Jeep India is prepping to launch the locally-assembled Grand Cherokee on 11 November. While the baby Jeep SUV will go on sale in global markets in early 2023, we expect Jeep to bring it to the Indian shores in the second half of next year.