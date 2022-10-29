CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Jeep Avenger Petrol specifications revealed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,053 Views
    Jeep Avenger Petrol specifications revealed

    - Will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual gearbox

    - To go on sale globally in early 2023

    Earlier this month, Jeep revealed the technical specifications of the Avenger eSUV. Slated to go on sale in international markets early next year, the Avenger EV is the first electric vehicle by the automaker. However, a recent revelation has now confirmed that the SUV will also get an ICE powertrain and we give you more details about it. 

    Jeep Avenger Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Jeep Avenger’s ICE version will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 100bhp. The motor will be linked to a manual transmission that will move the front wheels. Like its EV alternative, the Avenger will continue to get the brand’s six off-road modes such as Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Sand, and Mud). 

    Jeep Avenger EV

    Jeep Avenger EV Car Charging Input Plug

    As revealed, the Avenger EV will make use of a 54kWh battery pack that will power the electric motors to produce 154bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. Jeep also claims an electric driving range of 400 to 550km on a single charge, depending upon varied driving conditions. 

    Jeep Avenger: Exterior design and feature list

    In terms of appearance, the petrol-powered Jeep Avenger will be identical to the Avenger EV. It will sport the signature seven-box front grille with square LED headlamps on both sides. Other elements like the 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paint scheme and the ‘X’ pattern on the smoked tail lamps will also be retained. 

    Jeep Avenger Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin will be equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, and powered front seats. 

    Jeep Avenger: India launch timeline

    Presently, Jeep India is prepping to launch the locally-assembled Grand Cherokee on 11 November. While the baby Jeep SUV will go on sale in global markets in early 2023, we expect Jeep to bring it to the Indian shores in the second half of next year.

    Jeep Avenger Image
    Jeep Avenger
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Punch features rejigged
     Next 
    Bentley Bentayga EWB production commences in Crewe

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Avenger Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Avenger Right Front Three Quarter
    • Jeep Avenger Right Side View
    • Jeep Avenger Rear View
    • Jeep Avenger Open Fuel Lid
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34872 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 19.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34872 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Avenger Petrol specifications revealed