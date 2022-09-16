CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Jeep Avenger arrives as new compact electric SUV; debut in Paris

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    414 Views
    Jeep Avenger arrives as new compact electric SUV; debut in Paris

    - New subcompact under the Renegade

    - 400km claimed range

    Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled an electric SUV concept and now the production-ready model has arrived in the form of the Jeep Avenger. It’s a new compact vehicle that will enter the Jeep hierarchy under the Renegade and will be unveiled for the European markets on 17 October at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. Bookings open on that day with deliveries in early 2023.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Back in July, the Avenger had been spied on during the filming of its TVC confirming that the production-ready model will stay true to the concept car. Most of the design cues have been picked up from the Compass with a similar-looking face and rear end.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are no images of the interiors but from brief glimpses, we can see an all-black cabin, a floating display for the infotainment system and split-folding rear seats. The Renegade is 4.2-meters long with a wheelbase of 2.57-meters and we expect the Avenger to be around 4.02-meters. Jeep’s claim to fame with this car is a 400km range which is pretty realistic in this part of the market.

    EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The car will be first introduced to various European markets before making its way to the rest of the world over the course of 2023.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV Max
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 36,814

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34822 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    34822 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Avenger arrives as new compact electric SUV; debut in Paris