Jeep Avenger arrives as new compact electric SUV; debut in Paris

- New subcompact under the Renegade

- 400km claimed range

Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled an electric SUV concept and now the production-ready model has arrived in the form of the Jeep Avenger. It’s a new compact vehicle that will enter the Jeep hierarchy under the Renegade and will be unveiled for the European markets on 17 October at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. Bookings open on that day with deliveries in early 2023.

Back in July, the Avenger had been spied on during the filming of its TVC confirming that the production-ready model will stay true to the concept car. Most of the design cues have been picked up from the Compass with a similar-looking face and rear end.

There are no images of the interiors but from brief glimpses, we can see an all-black cabin, a floating display for the infotainment system and split-folding rear seats. The Renegade is 4.2-meters long with a wheelbase of 2.57-meters and we expect the Avenger to be around 4.02-meters. Jeep’s claim to fame with this car is a 400km range which is pretty realistic in this part of the market.

The car will be first introduced to various European markets before making its way to the rest of the world over the course of 2023.