Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 36,814

- Mahindra XUV700 prices now start at Rs 13.45 lakh

- Last week, prices for select variants of the SUV were reduced by Rs 6,000

Mahindra has discreetly increased the prices of the XUV700 which is applicable to the entire variant line-up. The price hikes range from Rs 20,072 to Rs 36,814, depending on the choice of variant.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT Luxury Pack seven-seat variant receives the most significant price rise of Rs 36,814. On the other hand, the AX3 Diesel MT five-seat variant gets the lowest price hike of Rs 20,072.

Taking into consideration the latest price increase, the Mahindra XUV700 range now commands a price tag starting at Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV is available in four variants across two seating layouts and two powertrains.

