All-electric Jeep Avenger makes international debut

The American carmaker, Jeep, has officially unveiled its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Avenger, and it has been designed and built from the ground up in Europe. It was first showcased at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The Jeep Avenger is available in one battery pack across four trims – First Edition, Longitude, Altitude, and Summit.

The Jeep Avenger follows the brand’s familiar design language. Up front, the SUV gets an upright bonnet with cuts and creases making it look muscular. Then, a blanked-off seven-slat grille with an ‘e’ embossed on it indicates the electric nature of the SUV. Other exterior highlights include LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, lower bumper-mounted fog lamps, large air dams, front parking sensors, and radar for the ADAS tech.

On the sides, the SUV gets flared wheel arches, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black claddings, and a quarter-glass mounted rear door handle. At the rear, the Avenger is equipped with X-shaped LED tail lights, a rear wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a shark fin antenna, a panoramic sunroof, and a chunky rear bumper. As for its dimensions, the SUV has a length of 4,080mm with a ground clearance of 200mm.

The Jeep Avenger’s cabin comes loaded with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster. Other features include power-adjustable front seats with a massage function, multi-coloured ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more.

The Jeep Avenger is based on the brand’s new e-CMP2 modular electric platform. The front-wheel-drive SUV sources its power from a 54kWh battery pack paired with a single motor setup. This motor can produce 154bhp and 260Nm of peak torque. As for the driving range, the brand claims a 400km of WLTP cycle. Moreover, the SUV can be fast charged using a 100kW charger from 20 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.

The American automaker plans to launch four fully electric vehicles by 2025 and become a 100 per cent electric brand by the end of 2030. Notably, the Jeep Avenger has already received over 20,000 bookings since December 2022 in Europe.