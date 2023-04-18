MG Comet EV to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- The carmaker recently commenced the production of the Comet EV

- To be offered with two battery pack options

MG Motor India recently commenced the production of its compact electric vehicle, Comet. In line with that, the carmaker released a few teasers revealing the interior of the electric vehicle. Now, the Comet EV is set to be unveiled in India tomorrow.

On the inside, the Comet EV features a minimal layout. The dashboard is equipped with a single-panel screen unit housing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the two-spoke steering wheel follows a similar design approach, with circular buttons on either side for various functions.

Under the hood, the Comet EV will be propelled by a single-motor setup. The motor will source its power from two battery pack options – a 17.3kWh and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 200km and 300km, respectively.

The Comet EV is likely to be priced from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). And upon arrival, it will compete against the Citroen eC3 and the Tata Tiago EV in India.