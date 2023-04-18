Volkswagen Taigun Trail and Sport editions unveiled in India

- The GT Limited Collection series will arrive in June 2023

- Both editions are powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine

Volkswagen India unveiled the Trail and Sport Concept editions of the Taigun SUV, today. These upcoming Trail and Sport editions are a part of the GT Limited Collection series, which is set to arrive in the Indian market in June 2023.

The Taigun Trail Concept is distinguishable from other variants in terms of exterior changes like a Candy White paint scheme, ‘Trail’ inspired body side graphics, roof foil, puddle lamps, and a ‘Trail’ badge at the rear. It also gets black-coloured door garnish, door mirrors with red accents, chrome inserts on the front grille, textured trunk sill garnish and black painted 16-inch alloy wheels.

As for the Taigun Sport Concept, it wears a Wild Cherry Red exterior paint with ‘Sport’ inspired body decals. Other highlights include 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs with red accents, black trunk sill garnish, chrome inserts on the grille, and silver painted front and rear diffusers.

On the inside, both editions get a similar set of features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control. Additionally, features like leatherette seat covers, reverse parking camera, sunroof, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and auto headlamps are also included in the package.

Under the hood, both special editions of the Taigun SUV are powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. While, the Trail edition comes equipped with a six-speed manual unit, the Sport edition gets a seven-speed DSG gearbox.