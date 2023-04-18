CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    645 Views
    Tata Altroz CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Altroz i-CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    - The CNG version is expected to be offered in four variants

    Tata Motors is all set to introduce the CNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the country tomorrow. We confirmed the development of the company’s plans earlier this year to introduce this version by June 2023.

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo in Delhi this year, the Tata Altroz i-CNG is expected to be followed by the price announcement of the Punch i-CNG. Under the hood, the former will get a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The CNG mode will bring these figures down to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. Meanwhile, a five-speed manual transmission will be the sole gearbox on offer.

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Altroz iCNG will boast of multiple segment-first features, such as twin CNG cylinders for storage, direct start in CNG, and a single ECU. Elsewhere, it will get a fire protection device, a leak detection feature, a micro-switch to keep the car off at the time of refueling, and a modular fuel filter.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    In the features department, the new Tata Altroz i-CNG is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, six airbags, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and leatherette seats. The CNG version could be offered in four variants, namely XE, XM, XT, and XZ. We had the opportunity to take a closer look at the Altroz CNG, and our first-look opinions are now live on the website.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun Trail and Sport editions unveiled in India
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX showcased in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32894 Views
    147 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago

    Tata Tiago

    ₹ 5.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V

    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 7.63 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 7.33 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 7.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 7.71 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 7.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 7.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33471 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32894 Views
    147 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz CNG to be launched in India tomorrow