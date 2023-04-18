Tata Altroz CNG to be launched in India tomorrow

- The Altroz i-CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- The CNG version is expected to be offered in four variants

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the CNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the country tomorrow. We confirmed the development of the company’s plans earlier this year to introduce this version by June 2023.

Showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo in Delhi this year, the Tata Altroz i-CNG is expected to be followed by the price announcement of the Punch i-CNG. Under the hood, the former will get a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The CNG mode will bring these figures down to 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. Meanwhile, a five-speed manual transmission will be the sole gearbox on offer.

The Altroz iCNG will boast of multiple segment-first features, such as twin CNG cylinders for storage, direct start in CNG, and a single ECU. Elsewhere, it will get a fire protection device, a leak detection feature, a micro-switch to keep the car off at the time of refueling, and a modular fuel filter.

In the features department, the new Tata Altroz i-CNG is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, six airbags, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and leatherette seats. The CNG version could be offered in four variants, namely XE, XM, XT, and XZ. We had the opportunity to take a closer look at the Altroz CNG, and our first-look opinions are now live on the website.