    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX showcased in India

    - Offered with both RWD and AWD

    - To be launched soon in India 

    The German marque, Volkswagen, has officially showcased the ID.4 GTX in India for the first time. The electric crossover was unveiled globally in 2021 and is based on the ID Crozz concept that was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Rear Logo

    The ID.4 is the second electric car from the brand and is based on the MEB platform. The crossover features an aerodynamic design with an enclosed grille upfront,  sleek-looking headlamps with DRLs, a chunky rear end, and a thick D-pillar. At the rear, it gets a full-width LED bar, a blackened roof with spoiler, GTX badging on the boot, and a freshly designed rear bumper. It now rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

    Volkswagen ID.4 Dashboard

    The cabin of the ID.4 GTX comes equipped with a large 12.0-inch infotainment display, a digital cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a power-operated rear liftgate. The centre console now has room for two bottle holders as the gear selector and the parking brake lever have been eliminated. Moreover, the door pads and the dashboard get dark blue panels with contrast stitching. Additionally, one can also see a GTX logo on the front seats and steering wheel 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Rear View

    Globally, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX gets two electric motors, one on each axle whereas the standard ID.4 just gets one. The crossover sources its power from a 77kWh battery pack that helps the motor produce 299bhp and 310Nm of peak torque making it the most powerful model in the ID.4 range. It gets a WLTP-claimed driving range of 479km on a single, fully charged battery and can sprint from zero to 100kmph in over six seconds. 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Upon its launch, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai Kona, and Kia EV6

    Volkswagen ID.4 Image
    Volkswagen ID.4
    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
