    Volkswagen ID.3 GTX: Is this an electric hot hatch?

    Sagar Bhanushali

    

    - Gets a 79kWh battery pack

    - Clocks 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds

    Volkswagen has revealed the sporty ID.3 GTX and it’s available with a choice of two different outputs – 286bhp and 325bhp. This means that this new model has the most powerful Volkswagen electric drive motor to date. While we do not expect this GTX model to come to India anytime soon, VW India is likely to launch the ID.4 in the future. 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    79kWh battery and 175kW charging capacity

    The ID.3 GTX uses the same drive that also powers the latest generation of the ID.4 and the ID.5 as well as the all-new ID.7. The electric drive motor produces a maximum torque of 545Nm for both output ratings - thus exceeding the drive power of the most powerful Volkswagen V6 turbocharged engines. These motors help the ID.3 accelerate to 100kmph in 6 seconds in the GTX variant and up to 5.6 seconds in the GTX Performance. The drive motors are powered by a new 79kWh (net) lithium-ion battery, which can be charged with up to 175kW of energy at DC quick-charging stations. With this power, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent again in about 26 minutes. The combined WLTP range of the ID.3 GTX is expected to be about 600km.

    Volkswagen ID.4 Dashboard

    GTX exterior and interior

    The ID.3 GTX stands out from all other models in the product line thanks to its individualised exterior design. The GTX-specific front bumper features a new independent black air intake in a diamond-style design. It also gets new daytime running lights on either side - they comprise two LED triangles positioned on top of each other to create an arrowhead shape and are now part of the visual insignia of all the new GTX models. The black elements of the body have a high-gloss finish. This additionally applies to the newly designed side sills and the new lower area of the rear end equipped with a diffuser. The model also gets new 20-inch alloy wheels that come as standard. 

    Matching the GTX style, the wheels feature black-painted inner surfaces and bright diamond-cut outer surfaces. The GTX-specific features also individualise the interior. Premium sport seats (in fabric and leatherette) come as standard and underline the sporty character with red decorative stitching and perforated GTX lettering in the front backrests.

    Volkswagen ID.4 Image
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Volkswagen ID.4 Gallery

    • Volkswagen ID.4 Right Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

