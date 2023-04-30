CarWale
    Updated Volkswagen ID.3 goes on sale

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Updated Volkswagen ID.3 goes on sale

    - Two battery sizes and trims available 

    - More than six lakh units of the ID range sold globally  

    Volkswagen has updated its city electric car called the ID.3 with a different design, higher-quality materials and the latest-gen assist systems. It is now on sale in Europe. The updated ID.3 was unveiled to the world in March, with a host of improvements.  

    The brand’s best-selling electric model now has a sharper exterior design and a more premium interior, featuring more intuitive day-to-day usability features. In terms of styling enhancements, the ID.3 has a new look, especially at the front, which features crisp lines, enlarged air intakes and a longer-looking bonnet through the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen. Two battery sizes and trims are available: the 58 kWh Pro and the 77 kWh Pro S. The ID.3 Pro S can be charged from five to 80 per cent within 30 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 170 kW, while the ID.3 Pro needs 35 minutes with a charging capacity of up to 120 kW. The large battery gives the ID.3 Pro S a predicted range of up to 559km/347 miles (combined WLTP). 

    Inside, you get soft, foam-backed touch points throughout the cabin. The interior is also completely animal-free: the Artvelours Eco microfibre material used for the door trims and seat covers is 71-per-cent recyclate – a secondary raw material obtained by recycling plastic waste that has previously been disposed of at least once. 

    The ID.3 was the first model to be built on Volkswagen Group’s adaptable and modular electric drive (MEB) platform. The ID. family now also includes the ID.4, ID.5 and ID. Buzz, with more models coming soon such as the ID.7 and a production version of the ID. 2all concept. More than six lakh ID. models have been delivered to customers around the world so far.  

    Volkswagen ID.4
