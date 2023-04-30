Tata Nexon EV waiting period extends to up to 4 weeks

- Nexon EV Max gets a claimed range of 453km

- Recently launched Dark Edition of Nexon EV Max

The Tata Nexon EV was the first fully electric vehicle to be launched by the manufacturer. The electric SUV immediately gained popularity and garnered great demand within a few months of its launch in the country. Currently, the brand has three electric vehicles on sale in the Indian market. That said, the waiting period for the Tata Nexon EV is listed below.

The Nexon EV is offered in two versions – Prime and Max. The Nexon EV Prime has a waiting period of up to three to four weeks, while the Nexon EV Max commands a waiting period of four weeks. The waiting period mentioned is for Mumbai city and may vary depending on the location, dealership, colour, and other factors.

Recently, Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max in India with prices starting from Rs. 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The long-ranging electric SUV is offered in two variants, namely the XZ+ Lux and the XZ+ Lux with a 7.2kW AC fast charger.