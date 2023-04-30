CarWale
    Hyundai Creta EV continues testing in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    258 Views
    Hyundai Creta EV continues testing in India

    - All-electric Creta likely to be launched in India by 2025

    - Expected to get a 55-60kWh battery pack

    Hyundai India is working on an EV version of the Creta mid-size SUV, ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in 2025. New spy shots give us a fresh look at the electric version of the Korean brand’s latest electric SUV.

    Hyundai Creta Rear View

    As seen in the spy images here, the new Creta EV is completely undisguised and gets a unique grey-coloured paintjob that is not on offer with the current ICE version. Another interesting fact is that the front and rear bumper have a different shade compared to the car's body. Upon closer look, the test mule also seems to be missing out on an exhaust and the radiator.

    Hyundai Creta Left Front Three Quarter

    Details regarding the battery pack of the Hyundai Creta electric version remain unknown at the moment. It could be powered by a 55-60kWh battery pack with a range of approximately 550km on a single full charge. Hyundai could also showcase the Creta EV at the Auto Expo 2025. Stay tuned for updates.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
