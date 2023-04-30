Tata Safari waiting period reduces to 3 weeks

- Gets BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine

- Now gets ADAS with 10 safety features

Last month, Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Safari in India at a starting price of Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in six variants including XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. We have now got our hands on the waiting period of the brand’s flagship SUV.

The Tata Safari now attracts a waiting period of up to one to three weeks. This applies to bookings made in the Mumbai region and may vary depending on the variant, colour, and dealership. We recommend contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealership for more information.

Powering the Tata Safari is a sole BS6 2-updated 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter.

The Safari rivals the Mahindra XUV700, Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai Alcazar, and Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market.