    550bhp Volkswagen ID.X Performance Concept previews electric super sedan

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    285 Views
    550bhp Volkswagen ID.X Performance Concept previews electric super sedan
    • Based on ID7 electric four-door saloon
    • Lots of aggressive aero kit

    Volkswagen is pushing its ID family in all directions, and one way to go about it is high performance. The ID7, which is usually a sedate family sedan, has received a souped-up version in the form of the new ID.X Performance Concept. Showcased at the special meet-up called ID.Treffen in Ticino, the ID.X Concept has 550bhp at its disposal and a lot of aero kit to go with it. 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Front View

    The ID.X Performance wears carbon fibre splitters both fore and aft and the tow is increased by 80mm. Meanwhile, the sports suspension with stiffened springs has reduced the ride height by 60mm. The 20-inch alloy wheels are now central locking (like a proper race car) and are wrapped in 265-section racing tyres.

    Volkswagen ID.4 Rear View

    It also flaunts a massive carbon fibre wing at the back for added downforce. The contrast red highlights are seen on all carbon fibre upgrades. On the inside, there are carbon fibre bucket seats and more contrasting red accents all around. 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are dual motors in the ID.X Performance Concept with a combined output of 411kW on boost function compared to standard ID7’s 210 kW (around 280bhp). This AWD sedan uses a permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle with an additional asynchronous motor on the front axle. The advantages of this are a short-time overload capability and low drag losses. 

    Volkswagen ID.4 Right Front Three Quarter

    Whether or not the ID.X Performance Concept will enter production is undecided.

    Volkswagen ID.4 Image
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
