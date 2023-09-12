CarWale
    Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained

    - i20 facelift prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

    - 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine discontinued

    2023 Hyundai i20 launch price and colours

    Earlier this month, Hyundai announced the prices of the facelifted i20, which start at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six mono tone colours like Amazon Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, and Starry Night. The red and white paints are optionally offered with an Abyss Black roof.

    New i20 facelift engine and specifications

    Hyundai i20 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the updated Hyundai i20 is available only with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine developing an output of 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. With this update, the brand has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill for the model.

    Facelifted Hyundai i20 variant and features

    The refreshed i20 can be had in five variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the premium hatchback.

    i20 facelift Era

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    ESC, HAC, and VSM

    Speed alert system

    Halogen headlamps

    Body coloured bumpers

    14-inch steel wheels

    Black and grey interior theme

    Manual AC

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Front power windows

    i20 facelift Magna

    TPMS

    Foldable key

    LED DRLs

    15-inch steel wheels with hub wheel covers

    Shark-fin antenna

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Rear AC vents

    Front and rear power windows

    i20 facelift Sportz

    Reverse parking camera

    Z-shaped LED tail lights

    16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Automatic climate control

    Cruise control

    Drive modes (IVT only)

    i20 facelift Asta

    Puddle lamps

    Welcome function

    Smart key

    LED headlamps

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Blue ambient lighting

    Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel

    Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

    Electric sunroof

    Wireless charger

    Rear wiper and washer

    i20 facelift Asta(O)

    BlueLink connectivity

    Height-adjustable front seat belts

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    OTA updates

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
