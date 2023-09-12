Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained

- i20 facelift prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh

- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine discontinued

2023 Hyundai i20 launch price and colours

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced the prices of the facelifted i20, which start at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six mono tone colours like Amazon Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, and Starry Night. The red and white paints are optionally offered with an Abyss Black roof.

New i20 facelift engine and specifications

Under the hood, the updated Hyundai i20 is available only with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine developing an output of 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. With this update, the brand has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill for the model.

Facelifted Hyundai i20 variant and features

The refreshed i20 can be had in five variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the premium hatchback.

i20 facelift Era Six airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Seat-belt reminder system ESC, HAC, and VSM Speed alert system Halogen headlamps Body coloured bumpers 14-inch steel wheels Black and grey interior theme Manual AC Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering Front power windows

i20 facelift Magna TPMS Foldable key LED DRLs 15-inch steel wheels with hub wheel covers Shark-fin antenna Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Rear AC vents Front and rear power windows

i20 facelift Sportz Reverse parking camera Z-shaped LED tail lights 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels Height-adjustable driver seat Automatic climate control Cruise control Drive modes (IVT only)

i20 facelift Asta Puddle lamps Welcome function Smart key LED headlamps 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Blue ambient lighting Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system Electric sunroof Wireless charger Rear wiper and washer