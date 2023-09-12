Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained

- i20 facelift prices in India start at Rs. 6.99 lakh
- 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine discontinued
2023 Hyundai i20 launch price and colours
Earlier this month, Hyundai announced the prices of the facelifted i20, which start at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in six mono tone colours like Amazon Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, and Starry Night. The red and white paints are optionally offered with an Abyss Black roof.
New i20 facelift engine and specifications
Under the hood, the updated Hyundai i20 is available only with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine developing an output of 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. With this update, the brand has discontinued the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill for the model.
Facelifted Hyundai i20 variant and features
The refreshed i20 can be had in five variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O). The following are the variant-wise features of the premium hatchback.
i20 facelift Era
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
ESC, HAC, and VSM
Speed alert system
Halogen headlamps
Body coloured bumpers
14-inch steel wheels
Black and grey interior theme
Manual AC
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Front power windows
i20 facelift Magna
TPMS
Foldable key
LED DRLs
15-inch steel wheels with hub wheel covers
Shark-fin antenna
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear AC vents
Front and rear power windows
i20 facelift Sportz
Reverse parking camera
Z-shaped LED tail lights
16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels
Height-adjustable driver seat
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Drive modes (IVT only)
i20 facelift Asta
Puddle lamps
Welcome function
Smart key
LED headlamps
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Blue ambient lighting
Leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel
Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system
Electric sunroof
Wireless charger
Rear wiper and washer
i20 facelift Asta(O)
BlueLink connectivity
Height-adjustable front seat belts
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
OTA updates